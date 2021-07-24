SSG probes training provider over ad for 'approved course'

SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) is investigating a training provider that may have falsely advertised its course as SkillsFuture Credit-approved.

The training provider was flagged by Mr Ramesh Kumar in a Forum letter published by The Straits Times earlier this month, in which he called for more transparency in course fee advertisements.

Mr Ramesh, 63, who is retired, showed ST an e-mail advertisement that he received in January for a "social commerce marketing" course that purported to be "$0 payable" and fully claimable using SkillsFuture credits.

The course ad described how students would "learn how to create e-commerce store from scratch and get 800 per cent more customer (sic) to your newly set up social commerce store".

When he sent in an inquiry to ask how many credits would be deducted exactly, as he had plans to sign up for other courses as well, he did not receive an answer.

The ad was sent from a generic e-mail, which bounced when ST tried to send in queries. The training provider was also not named in the ad.

Further checks by ST found that the website for customers to register for the course, linked in the e-mail, had been taken down.

After SSG was shown the e-mail advertising the course, it said preliminary investigations show that the training provider and the course advertised are not supported by the agency. "We will not hesitate to take action against errant entities that breach SSG's terms and conditions."

Since 2019, SSG has issued 59 penalties, which include suspension and termination of funding for non-compliance with marketing guidelines, it added.

SSG's requirements on fee changes and marketing stipulate that ads must include full course fees and net course fees after subsidies.

Training providers must also obtain prior written approval from the agency for SSG-supported courses, when they seek revisions in course fees, course structure, coverage or duration delivered under the programme.

Apps' business development manager Pelicia Lim said training providers have to justify course fees and show that they have compared any fee with the market rate, before SSG approves the course. "SSG has always told us not to say 'free' or 'paid by the Government' in the advertisements... (training providers) should follow those requirements," she added.

Official training providers confirmed that SSG has laid out strict terms for those who wish to provide SkillsFuture Credit-eligible courses and SSG-supported courses.

Mr Willie Ong, vice-president of the Ascott Centre for Excellence, an SSG-approved Continuing Education and Training centre specialising in training for the hotel and accommodation services sector, said fee structures and course schedules are available on the centre's website and are provided to potential applicants upon request. "There are no registration or miscellaneous fees for the courses provided," he added.

Training centre Apps said its fees range from $280 to $1,500 for various courses in skill areas such as website building and big data analytics.

But there are training grants that learners could be eligible for, depending on their profile, which reduce the net fees payable.

Apps' business development manager Pelicia Lim said training providers have to justify course fees and show that they have compared any fee with the market rate, before SSG approves the course.

"SSG has always told us not to say 'free' or 'paid by the Government' in the advertisements... (training providers) should follow those requirements," she added.

Dr Dianna Chang, a senior lecturer specialising in marketing at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, said the word "free" can be misleading, as people may have differing amounts of credits, for example if they have already used some on courses taken up previously.

Consumers should also be street smart and look out for "tricky sellers", Dr Chang added.

"I suggest people ask for more specific information from the course providers regarding fees, procedures and payment terms to ensure they get what they expect to get with a planned budget."

Ms Wong Ee Jin, 35, who works at a retail tech company, has completed four courses under the SkillsFuture movement. She said that from her experience, course fee structures have been laid out clearly. She used her $1,000 credits and forked out about $300 more in cash.

She said she usually does research on the SkillsFuture platform when picking courses. Costs are stated clearly, as well as any options to use SkillsFuture credits.

"For one of the courses, I went through the training provider's website that stated clearly what subsidies were offered.

"I also called the hotline to check what the claims procedure was. The guy on the line was detailed in explaining what types of subsidies were offered and how it could be done."