Sri Lankan President meets President Halimah, Dr Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE - Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe met President Halimah Yacob at the Istana on Monday, the first day of his two-day visit to Singapore.

In a Facebook post, Madam Halimah said she had a fruitful discussion with Mr Wickremesinghe, covering topics such as food security, renewable energy and regional economic cooperation.

Wishing her Sri Lankan counterpart a productive visit, she said: “Our friendship is anchored by strong people-to-people ties and cooperation across various sectors. There is much scope to deepen our ties.”

Later in the day, Mr Wickremesinghe met Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, and they discussed geopolitical developments and regional stability for small maritime countries.

The meeting demonstrated the friendly defence ties between Singapore and Sri Lanka, said the Ministry of Defence in a release on Monday.

Mr Wickremesinghe was voted into office by Sri Lanka’s Parliament on July 20.