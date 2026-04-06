Singapore Red Cross plans to mobilise about 700 volunteers to aid the elderly amid heat, haze

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(From left) Madam Magdalene Tan with Singapore Red Cross representatives Charis Chan and Alan Phuang at her flat on April 6.

SINGAPORE – Madam Magdalene Tan welcomed the three visitors to her HDB flat in Hougang on the sweltering afternoon of April 6.

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) representatives handed the 83-year-old woman a care pack containing a portable fan and face masks, among other items, and shared reminders about staying hydrated, along with tips to identify symptoms of dehydration.

It was part of SRC’s islandwide outreach to vulnerable members of the community amid the scorching and hazy conditions the country has been experiencing.

It also marked the first time the humanitarian organisation started distributing care packs targeted specifically at protection against heat and haze.

Outreach efforts began on April 6 and will continue over the next three months, with SRC volunteers reaching out to beneficiaries of its local programmes, such as for seniors living alone and outdoor migrant workers.

“Heat and haze stress do not affect everyone equally. For vulnerable communities such as the elderly, what may feel uncomfortable to them might escalate to something more serious,” said SRC’s chief executive, Mr Benjamin William.

He added: “We are stepping up to protect those most at risk, and I urge the community to stand together and look out for one another.”

The Straits Times had earlier reported that daily maximum temperatures in the first two weeks of April could exceed 35 deg C in some locations.

The situation could get worse in the second half of the year, with scientists forecasting the arrival of the El Nino weather phenomenon associated with drier, hotter weather here.

Over the next three months, SRC is looking to mobilise about 700 volunteers to distribute care packages and share information with beneficiaries about how they can protect themselves from the elements, said SRC assistant secretary-general of operations Charis Chan at a media briefing on April 6.

The care packs contain items such as face masks, portable fans, water tumblers and informative pamphlets about how beneficiaries can protect themselves from the heat and haze. The pamphlets come in four different languages – Chinese, Malay, Tamil and English.

The Singapore Red Cross will distribute care packs to beneficiaries, with items such as portable fans and umbrellas to help them stay protected against the heat and haze. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

SRC will begin its efforts with around 75 individuals, who were prioritised as they are above the age of 80 and living alone, said Ms Chan, who is overseeing SRC’s new response plan to heat and haze.

These seniors are in SRC’s programmes such as the Home Monitoring and Eldercare service or the ElderAid programme. Other vulnerable communities SRC intends to reach out to include children and youth from lower-income homes, persons with disabilities and outdoor migrant workers.

Madam Tan was among the first five beneficiaries SRC visited on April 6.

She said that she has been perspiring more as of late.

“My home is not air-conditioned, so I usually leave the fan running throughout the day,” added the retiree.

She said she found the talk with the SRC representatives – and the care pack she received – to be very useful, adding that she had been thinking about how to cope with rising temperatures.

Ms Chan said SRC noticed that its beneficiaries, especially those living alone, had increasingly expressed concern about the extreme heat and haze over the last year.

“Feedback from our staff and volunteers during regular house visits showed that there is stress and discomfort among our elderly and other beneficiaries. This prompted us to launch additional measures to further support our elderly and our communities,” she said.

Ms Chan added that SRC will monitor the situation and adjust its operations accordingly.

“The heat and haze may worsen in the next few months,” she said, adding that SRC might also consider long-term support – such as ensuring their beneficiaries have tools like fans to keep cool.

SRC will also be conducting talks for outdoor workers, who are often exposed to prolonged heat, as part of the organisation’s community engagement measures .

These talks aim to impart to the workers practical knowledge and skills such as recognising early signs of heat-related illnesses and taking preventative measures.

Additionally, SRC will launch a social media campaign to raise awareness of heat stress and encourage individuals to look out more for vulnerable groups, including seniors, their family members and neighbours, and individuals living alone.

To support the distribution of care packs to vulnerable communities and the deployment of volunteers islandwide, the SRC also launched a fund-raiser.

The current goal is to raise $100,000 to help reach 10,000 individuals, with half of the target being seniors, said Ms Chan.

She also expressed hope that they will be able to reach more people, noting that around 100,000 seniors live alone in Singapore.

Donations are eligible for a 250 per cent tax deduction, and can be made via credit card on Giving.sg , PayNow, or a cheque payable to “Singapore Red Cross Society” with “SG Haze and Heat” indicated at the back.

Other methods include donating in person at Red Cross House at 15 Penang Lane, registering as third-party fund-raisers or setting up online campaigns.

The fund-raiser will run from April 1 to July 12.