SQ321 passengers endured 62 seconds of turbulence, flight data shows

SINGAPORE – For one minute and two seconds, passengers of Singapore Airlines Flight SQ321 felt their plane rocked by sudden and extreme turbulence as they flew over the Irrawady Delta region of Myanmar on May 21.

Granular flight data from flight tracking website Flightradar24 shows that the Boeing 777-300ER climbed and descended rapidly twice in 62 seconds, starting from 3.49pm Singapore time, as the plane was nearing the end of a non-stop flight from London to Singapore.

During this time, the plane climbed from its cruise altitude of 37,000 feet to 37,400 feet, and then dropped to 36,975 feet before settling back onto its cruise altitude.

This indicates that it was the rapid transition between the climb and descent caused by the turbulence – and not the actual change in altitude itself, which was relatively minor – that caused pandemonium in the cabin.

The Flightradar24 data – derived from a global network of ground-based receivers, satellites and radars that receive flight data from aircraft transponders – contradicts some earlier reports, which pinpointed the aircraft descending from 37,000 feet to 31,000 feet between 4.06pm and 4.10pm as the cause of the injuries.

This latter transition, a commercial pilot told The Straits Times, appears to be the pilots carrying out a controlled descent, most likely to assess the situation before diverting to Bangkok.

The pilot, who has flown both civil and military multi-engine passenger aircraft for more than 20 years and spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the rapid climb would have introduced positive G-forces onto passengers, causing sitting passengers to feel like they have been pinned down in their seats.