SQ321 incident: S’porean previously in ICU among passengers discharged from Thai hospital

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean who was previously in the Intensive Care Unit at a Bangkok hospital has been discharged, while 48 passengers from Flight SQ321 remain warded.

According to an update from Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, 34 passengers remain warded in its premises as of noon on May 24, with another 12 at the Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital and 2 at the Bangkok Hospital.

The 34 warded at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital – comprising 14 males and 20 females – are from countries such as Australia, Britain, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

In its update given on May 23, the hospital had said there were 41 passengers hospitalised, including one Singaporean.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event on May 24, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said he was relieved that passengers who were injured when the Singapore Airlines plane encountered severe turbulence are recovering, and that some have already been discharged from the hospital and returned home.

He said investigators from Singapore’s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) are going through data from the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder.

“We await the investigation findings to understand what happened during those moments,” Mr Chee added.