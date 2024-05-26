SQ321 flight turbulence may leave survivors with trauma; recovery may take months or years: Experts

SINGAPORE – The extreme turbulence on Singapore Airlines Flight SQ321 – which left one passenger dead from a suspected heart attack and dozens injured – has inflicted psychological scars on those who survived.

One passenger, describing the ordeal as “quite scary”, declared that he may not fly again for a while. Another said he threw up after waking up on the plane floor, following the turbulence, to the sound of people crying and the sight of blood.

The aircraft, which left London’s Heathrow Airport for Singapore on May 21, experienced extreme turbulence over the Irrawaddy Basin around 10 hours after departure. It was then diverted to Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport for an emergency landing.

As passengers now look towards recovery, The Straits Times spoke to experts to find out the psychological impact that the near-death experience could have on passengers, cabin crew and even the loved ones of those affected.

Mental impact

Mental health professional Amanda Oh, founder of Budding Space, said a traumatic experience can make it difficult for a person to understand or process a situation, much like “an indigestion in the mind”.

“For such a unique experience as what the passengers had to go through, it would be an extremely overwhelming experience for anybody,” Dr Oh said, adding that this could cause psychological pain and physiological distress.

Those who were on board the flight could experience mental health issues, including acute stress disorder (ASD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anxiety disorders.

Dr Annabelle Chow – the principal clinical psychologist at Annabelle Psychology – said that up to a month after the incident, those affected may experience ASD, which includes symptoms such as recurrent and involuntary flashbacks, appetite and sleep changes, as well as memory gaps.

However, they may be diagnosed with PTSD instead if symptoms persist past the one-month mark. PTSD has been known to affect a person’s social functioning and physical well-being, said Dr Chow.

One may also develop an anxiety disorder, and experience panic attacks and physiological responses like a rapid heartbeat, sweating and nausea.

Dr Oh pointed out that the incident could also have been “vicariously traumatic” for the loved ones of those on board SQ321, who could develop similar reactions despite not having been on the plane.

She gave the reassurance, however, that with adequate support, “trauma’s impact on the brain is reversible”.