Being filmed by molka: Spycam epidemic in South Korea

Whenever she goes to a public toilet, office worker Kim Young-eun first scrutinises the cubicle to check that there is no spycam inside filming her every move so she doesn't end up in a porn clip. "It feels terrible that we cannot protect ourselves, and I'm afraid of being filmed without my knowledge," Ms Kim, 24, told The Sunday Times.

Being filmed by hidden cameras in South Korea is a widespread problem - an "epidemic", say some reports - that shows no sign of abating, perpetuated by voyeurs, vengeful ex-boyfriends, even K-pop stars.