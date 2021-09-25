Spruce up your space with stunning wallpapers

A quick way to spruce up any area is to add wallpaper, and customised-print wallpaper specialist LayerPlay is offering that to subscribers of The Straits Times at a special rate.

LayerPlay - established in 2015 by Allegro Print, one of Singapore's leading printing houses - can create stunning wallpaper murals using your photographs or artwork.

Or if you prefer, just choose from more than 100 prints from international and local artists.

The non-woven backing wallpapers are imported from Europe and waterproof wallpapers are imported from Japan. When it is ready, the wallpaper is mounted by an experienced team.

ST subscribers can get a free consultation and 20 per cent off printed wallpaper products.

Quote SPH21 when you make an appointment via the hotline on 9712-3470. You can also send an e-mail to info@layerplay.com.

This offer is valid until Oct 31, but if you are in the midst of planning your renovations, LayerPlay will honour the discount if you commit before the end of next month.