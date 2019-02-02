Spring Surprise to light up the Gardens

Visitors to Gardens by the Bay's Chinese New Year programme this year, Spring Surprise, will be treated to a dance performance that uses lanterns modelled after carps and dragons.

The performance by the 27-member Tian Eng Dragon and Lion Dance Centre will take place at 8pm on Feb 9 and Feb 10 as the finale to Spring Surprise, which starts today. Called Carps Leaping Over The Dragon's Gate, the dance features special choreography that combines Chinese dance, the popular dragon dance and the rarely seen carp dance.

The carp lanterns (above) measure 1.5m in length each, while the dragon lantern (second picture) is 2m long.

The display at the Supertree Grove in Gardens By The Bay portrays a well-known Chinese legend of a carp that successfully leaps over the celestial Dragon's Gate and transforms into a powerful dragon.

Other highlights at Spring Surprise include the traditional lion dance as well as performances by the Singapore Chinese Orchestra and Ding Yi Music Company.

The programmes are free of charge but admission charges for the Flower Dome, where some of the programmes are held, apply.