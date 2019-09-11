Spreading Mid-Autumn cheer with light and song

A total of 880 seniors took part in a mass singalong yesterday evening at Supertree Grove in Gardens by the Bay, to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Friday. Education Minister Ong Ye Kung led the elderly in the singalong as well as on a lantern walk around the gardens. The seniors were from 12 centres run by the Chinese Development Assistance Council (CDAC) and centres jointly run by Singapore's four self-help groups, including Mendaki. Mr Ong, who is the CDAC board chairman, was joined by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development Sun Xueling, who is also a CDAC board member. The event was jointly organised by the CDAC and Gardens by the Bay. Also at the event to lend a hand were about 80 volunteers and about 120 student befrienders from Nan Chiau High School, Jurong West Secondary School, Juying Secondary School and Temasek Polytechnic. The Mid-Autumn Festival is celebrated by eating mooncakes and viewing the moon, as the moon is said to shine brightest on the night of the 15th day of the eighth lunar month.