'Spreading along the drains': Fire erupts at Tuas Crescent industrial waste management site

SINGAPORE - A fire at an industrial waste management site saw the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) deploy 32 emergency vehicles and 80 firefighters on Wednesday morning (Dec 11), with firefighting operations ongoing at the time of writing.

No injuries have been reported as of about 8.15am, about two hours after the SCDF was alerted to the fire at No. 48 Tuas Crescent, where Unifine Star Petrochemical is located.

In two Facebook posts, the SCDF said the fire was "raging at the premises and was spreading along the drains" when its officers arrived at the scene. The blaze was large enough for SCDF to also send in an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle to conduct aerial monitoring.

Eight jets and two Unmanned Firefighting Machines are also being used.

The SCDF advised members of the public to stay away from the area for now, although the fire has been confined to the Unifine Star premises, SCDF added.

Unifine Star deals with toxic industrial waste, such as oil and chemicals, collecting, disposing and recycling them for other use.