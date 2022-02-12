SportSG turns spotlight on local sporting heritage as it approaches 50th year

SINGAPORE - Stored in two locked rooms in the Singapore Sports Hub are several boxes comprising items that tell of the nation's sporting history.

Among them are old programmes, souvenir magazines, newspaper cuttings, books and memorabilia from various meets over the years.

Together, they serve as a treasure trove of research material for national sports governing body Sport Singapore's (SportSG) newly formed Sport Heritage Division, which has set out to document and promote the nation's sporting heritage.

This new arm will hold an exhibition, public lectures and engagements with schools ahead of SportsSG's 50th anniversary next year.

Seeds for the new division - launched on Jan 1 - were sown when sport historian Nick Aplin, 69, was tasked by SportSG in 2020 to write a book documenting its history.

The former National Institute of Education senior lecturer taught various sport-related topics there since the mid-1980s.

In the course of his writing, Dr Aplin and SportSG realised that his research could act as a foundation for more education and outreach opportunities, and three more members were added to the team to this end.

SportSG chief executive Lim Teck Yin said that with the new division, SportSG will "fuel the learning opportunities, appreciation and affinity for sport in Singapore and its values, and engender recognition and pride for our nation's achievements".

Ms Teresa Teo Guttensohn, 59, the team's assistant director overseeing education and outreach, said that sporting heritage comprises not just its pioneers and champions, but also the everyday experiences of Singaporeans.

"Every family spends time together doing sports and recreation, and these are some of the best memories that many of us have from our childhoods," she added.

The team hopes to work on an islandwide heritage trail that features some of Singapore's oldest and most iconic sports facilities. Heritage galleries may be set up at some sites.