SportSG apologises for mixing up names of 2 athletes in SEA Games support banner

SINGAPORE – Sport Singapore (SportSG) has apologised for mixing up the identities of two footballers on a banner that was meant to rally support for national athletes at the ongoing SEA Games.

The names of Young Lions Ajay Robson, 20, and Muhammad Ryaan Sanizal, 21, were incorrectly printed over each other’s photos in the banner.

Photos of the banner, which was put up in Hougang Avenue 8, were first posted by Ms Aishwariyah Shanmuganathan on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

The banner, which features 11 athletes, states that it is from the Ang Mo Kio-Hougang division of Ang Mo Kio GRC. Other organisations’ names printed at the bottom of the banner include the People’s Association (PA), the Singapore National Olympic Council, the Tote Board and national sports agency SportSG.

In her Facebook post, Ms Shanmuganathan said that she was “appalled”, adding: “These young Singaporean sportsmen have worked so hard to get to where they are, and the minimum we should do is give them the respect and recognition they deserve.”

She told The Straits Times that she wrote an e-mail to Ang Mo Kio GRC and PA regarding the matter. On Thursday, she received a reply from SportSG which said that the banner “would be rectified today”.

In response to queries from ST, SportSG confirmed that the mistake, which it said was a clerical error, was “rectified immediately” when it was brought to its attention.

“We have also reached out to Ajay and Ryaan and their families to apologise for the error,” a spokesman for SportSG said on Saturday.

The 32nd SEA Games, which officially began on May 5 in Cambodia, are due to wrap up on May 17. Singapore has sent 558 athletes across 30 sports for the biennial affair.

SportSG said banners were customised “to feature athletes residing in the respective constituencies so that residents can support and be proud of the achievements of their neighbours”.

Its spokesman added: “We hope that this incident does not overshadow the hard work and efforts of our athletes at the SEA Games, and we thank Singaporeans for their continued support of Team Singapore.”