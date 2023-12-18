Sports, work experience showed N-level student his untapped potential

SINGAPORE – Faced with stressful situations at home, Lavinesh Subramaniam, 16, used to lose his temper and default to using physical threats against others.

“I would start scolding (other students) and push them around if they annoyed me,” said the Crest Secondary School alumni, who lost a few friendships due to his anger management issues.

This changed when he joined his school’s floorball team in Secondary 3, which Lavinesh said was a key factor in helping him better control his temper.

“Floorball, (playing) as a forward especially, gave me a sense of freedom. It let me run around on the court, and that helped me forget about the other problems in my life,” he added.

Lavinesh’s form teacher, Madam Hamidah Haji Hamim, said he has grown much over the last two years, from an indifferent student to someone determined to do well in N levels.

On Dec 18, when the N-level examination results were released, Lavinesh scored 8 points, with major improvements in Mathematics and Mother Tongue – in both subjects, he went from Ungraded to a C grade. His score qualifies him for his preferred course of study – sports management at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE).

But the overall change in him was not instant. Knowing how much he loves the sport, his teachers and coach set a rule that he could only train if he kept his cool.

“They gave me goals to work on, so that I could keep my mind off the negatives and become a better player,” Lavinesh said.

To his surprise, he was made captain of the floorball team less than six months after he joined the co-curricular activity (CCA). Initially shocked to be offered a leadership position, he is now proud of himself that he had risen to the occasion.

The captaincy meant that Lavinesh had to ensure discipline among his teammates, keep an eye out for their welfare and safety, and also to check in on them whenever they had problems.

It also meant that he had to be a role model for his teammates, which spurred him on to be a better athlete and student, one who has his emotions in check.

Madam Hamidah, 54, said that his captaincy of floorball team and his desire to get into the sports management course changed him. “He realised his results weren’t fantastic, so he became more focused in class and asked for extra remedial lessons on his own,” she said.