Sports car driver in Keppel Road crash arrested

SINGAPORE - The driver of a McLaren sports car that crashed at Keppel Road, under the Keppel Viaduct on Sunday night has been arrested.

Police said on Wednesday that a 43-year-old male driver was arrested on Tuesday for failing to render assistance after a road traffic accident, under Section 84(3) of the Road Traffic Act 1961.

The 28-year-old woman, who was found alone in the wrecked sports car at the scene, is assisting with investigations, police said.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the accident along Keppel road towards Shenton Way at about 10pm on May 21. The female passenger was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Anyone who fails to render assistance after a road traffic accident could be jailed for up to a year or fined not more than $3,000 or both.