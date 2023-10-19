Sporting icons, home temples and a little mamak shop: New heritage trail celebrates Pek Kio

SINGAPORE – Former Pek Kio residents Alexandre Chin and Harry Loh share one common memory of the quiet neighbourhood: renting and reading comics at S.S. Mydeen, a hole-in-the-wall mamak shop.

The store in Truro Road at the junction of Dorset Road was started in 1958.

It was once well stocked with all kinds of publications, from comics to magazines to newspapers.

It was there that the two men, who hail from different generations, spent long afternoons in the magical world of superheroes and gongfu fighters.

“There were about six or seven other such shops in the estate previously. Today, this is the only one left,” said Mr Chin, 52. The librarian is now a Sengkang resident.

Mr Loh, a 74-year-old retired manager who now lives in Seletar, recalled: “For the children here, this was the world where you could get anything.” There were also snacks and drinks for sale to satisfy their cravings.

Holding a packet of sour plums that is among his nostalgic offerings, the store’s second-generation owner, Mr Mohamed Ishak, said: “I still sell many tidbits and drinks, but I don’t stock books and magazines any more as there is no demand now.”