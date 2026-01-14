From security firms ensuring daily safety to companies pioneering technology-driven solutions, the Singapore Security Industry Awards 2025 recognised those elevating standards and transforming an often-overlooked industry

Mr Kelvin Goh, President of the Security Association Singapore, delivers the welcome address at the Singapore Security Industry Awards 2025 on Nov 14.

The Singapore Security Industry Awards 2025, held on Nov 14 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, honoured companies raising standards across the sector.



Attended by more than 450 guests – including government partners, industry leaders and award recipients – the annual event’s mission is to identify and celebrate Singapore’s top security firms.

Organised by the Security Association Singapore (SAS) , the awards serve both as a benchmark for industry professionals and a practical guide for service buyers seeking reliable and forward-looking security partners.

Gracing the event as Guest of Honour was Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and Ministry of Manpower. He was joined by Members of Parliament Mr Melvin Yong, Ms Cassandra Lee and Ms Yeo Wan Ling.

“The award recipients here represent the very best of our industry – companies that have embraced innovation, service buyers who have championed professional development, and leaders who understand that transformation means investing in both technology and people,” said Mr Dinesh during his speech at the awards ceremony.

The unsung heroes

In total, 126 awards were presented at the event, recognising the best security firms within the industry.

“These award winners represent the vanguard of our industry’s transformation. They have set a new benchmark, demonstrating through action what is possible when we embrace change and pursue excellence,” said Mr Kelvin Goh, President of SAS, in his welcome address.

Mr Steve Tan, former executive secretary of the Union of Security Employees (USE), received the prestigious SAS Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Security Industry.

Widely regarded for his contributions to Singapore’s private security sector, Mr Tan has played a key role in improving the livelihoods of security officers.



As a member of the Security Tripartite Cluster, he advocated for enhancements to the Progressive Wage Model (PWM), including wage increases, higher training standards and clearer pathways for career progression in an increasingly technology-driven industry.

Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and Ministry of Manpower (second from left), presents Mr Steve Tan (second from right), former executive secretary of the Union of Security Employees, with his award. PHOTO: SECURITY ASSOCIATION SINGAPORE

His leadership was instrumental in fostering tripartite consensus among the Government, employers and the labour movement, helping to ensure that reforms strengthened both workers’ welfare and the long-term sustainability of the sector.

Beyond policy advocacy, Mr Tan also spearheaded initiatives such as a landmark survey on workplace abuse, and an updated Security Officer Handbook to raise awareness of rights and responsibilities.

He was also responsible for establishing the Union of Security Employees (USE) Customer Service Centre to provide assistance to officers on the ground for administrative matters such as their ID card application and collection.

The apex of excellence

The awards also highlighted firms setting benchmarks for excellence across the industry.



The top honours – the Apex awards – were presented to four companies: Certis , Soverus Pte Ltd, Sands Global Pte Ltd and OneSystems Technologies Pte Ltd .

Certis clinched the Alexander Henson Security Agency of the Year for the second year running, along with 13 other awards.

The Certis team wins the Alexander Henson Security Agency of the Year award for the second consecutive year, along with 13 other awards at the ceremony. PHOTO: SECURITY ASSOCIATION SINGAPORE

“These awards celebrate the trust of our partners and the dedication of our people, whose professionalism and commitment drive operational excellence every day.

“With innovative solutions, technology-driven operations and a people-first approach, Certis continues to strive to outdo ourselves and deliver safer, smarter, and better security services,” said Mr Zee Chong, senior vice president and head of Physical Security Business at Certis.

Soverus receives the Alexander Henson Security Agency of the Year (Non-Auxiliary Police) award at the Singapore Security Industry Awards 2025. PHOTO: SECURITY ASSOCIATION SINGAPORE

Soverus was named Alexander Henson Security Agency of the Year (Non-Auxiliary Police). “This recognition affirms our responsibility to uphold the highest standards, champion service excellence, and drive continuous improvement across the private security sector,” said Mr Nicholas Leong, general manager of Soverus.

Representatives from Sands Global receiving their award for Alexander Henson Security Agency of the Year (Boutique) at the Singapore Security Industry Awards 2025. PHOTO: SECURITY ASSOCIATION SINGAPORE

The Alexander Henson Security Agency of the Year (Boutique) Award went to Sands Global. Calling it a “deeply meaningful honour”, its chief executive officer, Mr Chua Yi Da, said: “Being acknowledged at this level affirms the dedication we bring to every site, every shift and every client we serve.

“As the industry continues to evolve, we remain committed to raising the bar and contributing to a safer and more resilient Singapore.”



The industry’s transformation is also being shaped by technology specialists that enable new ways of delivering security services.

This year’s Security Technology Firm of the Year award, which was introduced in 2023, went to OneSystems Technologies, a Singapore-based security technology firm that develops command-and-control platforms and digital solutions used by security agencies and organisations to manage operations, analyse data and respond to incidents more effectively.

OneSystems Technologies receives the Security Technology Firm of the Year award from Guest of Honour Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash (second from left), Minister of State for Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and Ministry of Manpower. PHOTO: SECURITY ASSOCIATION SINGAPORE

“This milestone reinforces the role we play in supporting mission-critical operations across industries. We remain committed to building safer, smarter and more resilient environments for the communities we serve,” said its chief executive officer Eunice Hong.

Reskilling for the future

As security services evolve in how they are delivered, procured and enabled by technology, the question of whether the workforce is ready has become just as critical.



Central to the upskilling and training efforts, says Mr Dinesh, is the Security Progressive Wage Model (PWM). Developed by the Security Tripartite Cluster, the Security PWM sets the training requirements and accompanying wages for each job level of the security sector.



He cited as an example Triple ‘S’ Protection Private Limited, which received the Workforce Singapore’s Workforce Transformation Award.

As part of its transformation efforts, the company redesigned security officers’ roles to include higher value-added responsibilities, such as operating and troubleshooting security robots.

Officers were reskilled through Workforce Singapore’s Career Conversion Programme for Security Officers, enabling them to contribute more meaningfully to daily operations while improving productivity for the organisation.

Winners of the Singapore Security Industry Awards 2025 Alexander Henson Security Agency of the Year

Certis Alexander Henson Security Agency of the Year (Non-Auxiliary Police)

Soverus Pte Ltd Alexander Henson Boutique Security Agency of the Year

Sands Global Pte Ltd Security Technology Firm of the Year

OneSystems Technologies Pte Ltd Best Security Agencies (Close Protection) Tier 1 - Outstanding AETOS VP-International Pte Ltd

Certis

Soverus Pte Ltd Best Security Agencies (Commercial) Tier 1 - Outstanding AETOS Guard Services Pte Ltd

Certis

Griffin Protection Integrated Security Pte Ltd

Interlock Security & Investigation Services Pte Ltd

Sands Global Pte Ltd

Soverus Pte Ltd Best Security Agencies (Events Management) Tier 1 - Outstanding AETOS Guard Services Pte Ltd

Certis

Soverus Pte Ltd Best Security Agencies (Industrial) Tier 1 - Outstanding Certis

Griffin Protection Integrated Security Pte Ltd

Sands Global Pte Ltd

Soverus Pte Ltd Best Security Agencies (Residential) Tier 1 - Outstanding ESA Security Pte Ltd

FormTeam Consultancy Pte Ltd

Interlock Security & Investigation Services Pte Ltd

Metropolis Security Systems Pte Ltd

Soverus Pte Ltd Tier 2 - Highly Recommended Certis Tier 3 - Recommended Algorithm Security Services Pte Ltd Best Security Agencies (Retail) Tier 1 - Outstanding Soverus Pte Ltd Tier 2 - Highly Recommended Certis Best Security Agencies (Traffic Management) Tier 1 - Outstanding AETOS Security Management Pte Ltd

Certis

Soverus Pte Ltd Best Security Consultancy Firms Tier 1 - Outstanding AETOS Holdings Pte Ltd

Certis Tier 2 - Highly Recommended Soverus Pte Ltd Best Security Training Organisations Tier 1 - Outstanding AETOS Training Academy Pte Ltd

Certis

Metropolis Training Academy

NTUC LearningHub Pte Ltd Best Robotics Firms Tier 1 - Outstanding Interlock Security & Investigation Services Pte Ltd Tier 2 - Highly Recommended Certis Best Security Management Platform Providers Tier 1 - Outstanding AETOS Integrated Solutions Pte Ltd

Certis

OneSystems Technologies Pte Ltd

Soverus Pte Ltd Best System Integrator Firms Tier 1 - Outstanding AETOS Integrated Solutions Pte Ltd

Certis

OneSystems Technologies Pte Ltd Tier 2 - Highly Recommended Jupiter Protection Pte Ltd

Soverus Pte Ltd Best Video Analytics Solutions Providers Tier 1 - Outstanding AETOS Integrated Solutions Pte Ltd

Certis

OneSystems Technologies Pte Ltd Tier 2 - Highly Recommended Soverus Pte Ltd