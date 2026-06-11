S’pore’s Scorpio Electric gets conditional LTA approval for flagship e-motorcycle Lambda Scorpii

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Scorpio Electric's Lambda Scorpii, which is developed in Singapore, has previously been approved for sale in the EU.

SINGAPORE - Singapore electric motorcycle maker Scorpio Electric has received conditional approval from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for its flagship model, paving the way for the bikes to be used on roads here.

With the LTA vehicle type approval, Scorpio will be able to register its Lambda Scorpii bikes for use in Singapore, it said in an SGX filing on June 11.

This will also facilitate the next steps of “mass production scaling and commercial road readiness,” it added.

Scorpio CEO Joshua Goh said in a statement: “This milestone brings us one step closer to delivering a unique and exhilarating urban mobility experience to riders in Singapore, and all over the world.”

Scorpio was launched as an EV start-up in 2017 by EuroSports Global, an SGX-listed distributor of ultra-luxury cars.

The motorcycle maker added it is working to comply with LTA conditions to prepare for client deliveries in Singapore.

Further details on delivery timelines and specifications on the Lambda Scorpii to be offered in Singapore will be shared “in the near future”, it said.

The Lambda Scorpii, named after a star in the Scorpius consellation, had in 2025 obtained a similar vehicle type approval for the European Union, meaning it met requirements for safety, environmental and technical standards in the EU.

Previously known as the X1, the motorcycle has a recommended sale price of €10,000 (S$14,860) in Europe.