Long-term plans will accommodate uncertain future of trends such as work from home: URA chief planner

SINGAPORE - Working from home may be the most dramatic change to our lifestyles recently, but Singapore's planners, working on a 50-year horizon and beyond, are not taking it as a given that hybrid home-office arrangements are here to stay.

The uncertainty of its long-term impact on office space demand underscores the need for Singapore's plans to be flexible, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) chief planner Hwang Yu-Ning.

In an interview with The Straits Times on Feb 21 on URA's ongoing long-term plan review, Ms Hwang said: "(Work from home) will impact office space in the future and where to locate the office space."

"So we are working on different possible scenarios, because we don't know the extent to which this will sustain over time," she said, adding that the uncertainty underscores the importance of providing options for different possible futures.

For instance, should a concentrated Central Business District (CBD) be the way forward in the future, Singapore has more space in Marina South to expand its CBD.

But if a polycentric model is favoured, then Singapore will look into expanding its suite of regional centres, such as building a new node in Paya Lebar Air Base after it is vacated, to add to nodes such as Woodlands, Tampines and Jurong Lake District.

Still, even if working nodes are decentralised, Ms Hwang said CBD office space is likely to remain popular among firms - and this would benefit Singapore.

"For Singapore as a hub, we still want to make sure that we do have a vibrant city centre," she said, adding that the civic district's arts and culture offerings, as well as its food and beverage options are important in keeping Singapore an attractive business location internationally.

Ms Hwang, who is 53 and has been the URA chief planner since October 2017, said existing tools can be used to keep the city centre vibrant while budgeting for flexibility and future uncertainty.

One example is changing the approach taken towards white zones in district planning. These zones were introduced in 1995 to inject vibrancy in the office-dominated CBD and Marina Bay by allowing mixed-used developments that include housing and hotel functions.

"But now as a concept and as an approach the white zone is intended to give that flexibility to adjust to the changing trends of work from home, the sizing of the CBD versus different polycentres."

The pandemic also brought home two things for planners, Ms Hwang said.

One, it affirmed Singapore's earlier approach towards creating self-contained neighbourhoods, which allowed people to access essential amenities when movement curbs were in place.

But it also revealed areas for improvement.