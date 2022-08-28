S'pore's first cardinal keen to promote religious harmony in region

SINGAPORE - Singapore's first cardinal has set his sights on promoting religious harmony in Asia, through strengthening dialogue between the different religions.

Cardinal William Goh, who was one of 20 new cardinals formally installed by Pope Francis at a ceremony in the Vatican City on Saturday (Aug 27), said in an interview with The Straits Times before his trip that he hoped to bring to the region Singapore's unique brand of inter-religious dialogue.

For instance, the Archdiocese of Singapore will set up a research institute to look into methodologies on how to promote friendship with other religious leaders and share them with bishops in the region. These bishops have often asked the Roman Catholic Church in Singapore about how to get the different religions talking.

Cardinal Goh, who is also Archbishop of Singapore, said during the Aug 16 interview that the state of affairs in Singapore is not something that happens overnight.

He added: "The Government has always been conscious of promoting unity, giving the support without being the one who's driving it... The Government sees us as partners because, at the end of the day, we are building a better society, we want to live a harmonious life in Singapore.

"We work with the Government where we have common values, and the Government respects us, we respect the Government because, at the end of the day, religion doesn't get involved in politics."

This was not the case in some other countries where religion and politics are so closely linked that "sometimes you don't know where religion is, where politics is", he said.

He also noted that in some countries, the state can be "very oppressive with regard to religion".

His appointment comes as the local archdiocese celebrated its 200th year last year.

He is the first Singaporean to be made a cardinal - cardinals are considered the Pope's closest advisers and the Vatican's highest-level administrators. With the 20 new appointments, there are now 226 cardinals.

In the role, he will have to assist the Pope and is also expected to serve a wider role in the region.

Besides fostering inter-religious dialogue in the region, he hopes to engage civil society groups and promote ecology.

He also wants to expand the work of the Caritas Humanitarian Aid and Relief Initiatives of Singapore, the local Church's umbrella body for overseas humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts. His plans also include starting a Zacchaeus ministry, named after a tax collector in the Bible who was converted, to get more talented and wealthy individuals to get involved in helping others.

At the meeting on Saturday, Cardinal Goh, 65, took an oath of loyalty to the Pope and received a four-cornered red hat, or biretta, his document of appointment, and a gold ring stamped with the Pope's coat of arms.

He is one of six new cardinals from Asia - the others are from Mongolia, Timor-Leste, Goa and Hyderabad in India, and South Korea.