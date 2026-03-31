Singapore’s consumer watchdog issues warning to water filter company AOX over false claims

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CCS investigations revealed that its logo had been reproduced in an AOX statement, which was publicised in its physical stores.

SINGAPORE – Local water filter company AOX has made claims in its marketing materials that were found to be false and misleading by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCS).

Investigations revealed that the company had misused CCS’ logo in its physical retail outlets alongside a statement falsely claiming that the consumer watchdog had verified its findings .

“This statement was false and misleading; CCS had not verified any of the findings claimed by AOX,” the regulator said in a statement on March 31.

It added that the misuse of its logo is both an unfair trade practice and an offence.

The water filter company has admitted to committing the violation, and agreed to stop using CCS’ logo and refrain from engaging in any unfair trade practices. It will also issue a clarification on its website and in its physical stores, CCS said.

Said CCS chief executive Alvin Koh : “We take a firm stance against misleading marketing practices. CCS does not accredit businesses and did not review or verify AOX’s findings as claimed in this case.

“Representations that CCS has verified any product-related claims when this was not done is an unfair trade practice as it misleads consumers. Businesses should not, in marketing their products or services, misuse CCS’ logo.”

In a Facebook post on March 31 , Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) president Melvin Yong said: “The enforcement action taken by CCS sends a clear signal to businesses that misleading marketing practices will not be tolerated.”

He noted that consumers often associate official logos and endorsements with credibility and quality, and misusing these signals undermines trust. It also distorts their ability to make informed choices, he added.

He said that CASE will continue to work closely with CCS to ensure that businesses remain transparent and truthful in their marketing practices.

Cases of unfair trade practices can be reported to CASE on 6277-5100, or at https://crdcomplaints.azurewebsites.net

False or misleading advertisements can be reported to the Advertising Standards Authority of Singapore on 6461-1888, or at https://asas.org.sg/feedback/online-complaint