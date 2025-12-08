S’pore’s consumer watchdog takes action against Courts and Prism+ over misleading website features

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Courts was found to have automatically added unsolicited items into consumers’ shopping carts while PRISM+ used fake countdown timers to pressure consumers into purchases.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s consumer watchdog has taken action against consumer electronics and home appliances retailers Courts and Prism+ for using website design features that mislead consumers.

Courts was found to have automatically added unsolicited items into consumers’ shopping carts, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCS) said in a statement on Dec 8.

It added that Prism+ used fake countdown timers and misleading stock indicators to pressure consumers into purchases.

‘Sneak into basket’

CCS said that following a consumer complaint, it found that Courts had engaged in an unfair trade practice by charging consumers for products they never selected.

During certain promotion periods, Courts’ website had automatically added certain items to consumers’ carts without their consent.

For example, an Acer vacuum cleaner was added to a consumer’s cart after the consumer selected an Apple iPad for purchase.

The screenshot shows the desktop view of the product landing page for an Apple iPad and the green “add to cart” button outlined in red. PHOTO: CCS

The screenshot shows what happens when the “add to cart” button is clicked. A window pops up showing that the iPad had been added to cart. Nothing is mentioned about an additional Acer vacuum cleaner being added in the window. The “cart total” also did not include the cost of the Acer vacuum cleaner. PHOTO: CCS

The screenshot shows what the consumer sees when clicking into the cart. The vacuum cleaner is shown as a “Promotion item” (as indicated in the red box at thetop), and its price is included in the order total (as indicated in the red box at the bottom). The consumer may unknowingly pay for the vacuum cleaner if the consumer does not notice and remove it before checkout. PHOTO: CCS

The consumer watchdog said that this practice could cause consumers to unknowingly pay for unsolicited items if they do not notice or remove such items before checking out.

It added that Courts did not make any changes until CCS intervened in June 2025, despite receiving customer complaints about this practice in 2024.

Courts, which has given an undertaking to CCS to stop this practice immediately, has since agreed to change its website and refund affected customers.

Creating false urgency

In a separate investigation, Prism+’s website was found to have design features that created false urgency among consumers to pressure them into making hasty purchases.

The features were fake countdown timers, misleading stock indicators, unsubstantiated shortage claims and inflated discounts.

The Prism+ website had messages stating “Popular items are selling fast! Purchase within the next (timer) minutes to secure stock and avoid losing out” on checkout pages.

However, these countdown timers had no technical function and were not linked to any of Prism+’s inventory systems, said CCS, which added that the timers would simply reset after reaching zero with no effect on the checkout process.

It also had stock indicators saying that stock was running low on product pages on its website, even when inventory was available.

For one product, the indicator was displayed even though monthly sales figures represented only 7 per cent of Prism+’s total available stock, CCS said.

Before: CCS captured the screenshot on Jan 7. The statement “Popular items are selling fast! Purchase within the next timer minutes to secure stock and avoid losing out” on the checkout page (as indicated in the red box) was removed of countdown timer and accompanying messages at checkout page. PHOTO: CCS

After: CCS captured the screenshot on May 17. PHOTO: CCS

Prism+ said that this indicator was used for any product with inventory levels above 100 units, but the CCS noted that this threshold was not clearly disclosed to consumers.

Additionally, there were statements on Prism+’s product pages that said that other brands were out of stock because of supply chain disruptions or that there was an industry-wide shortage.

When asked by CCS about these statements, Prism+ could not substantiate the shortage claims and said the statements were made in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The consumer watchdog also found that the discounts for ten products were listed as up to 67 per cent.

However, the actual discounts provided did not amount to 67 per cent of the undiscounted price of the products, said CCS.

Prism+ attributed this to technical errors.

It has rectified these website issues and provided an undertaking to CCS that it will not engage in any unfair trade practices.

In its statement, CCS said that businesses should ensure consumers agree to the purchase of any product and provide clear disclosure of the price and nature of any add-ons before checkout.

Statements made about products, including those on stock availability or price discounts, should be truthful and factually accurate. Countdown timers should only reflect genuine timelines given to consumers.

Consumers should review their shopping cart for unexpected items and verify that payment amounts match intended purchases when shopping online, said CCS.