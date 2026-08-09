S’poreans working behind the scenes make it possible for nation to celebrate National Day: Chan
- Chan Chun Sing highlighted current global challenges, but assured Singaporeans of continued efforts to keep the nation safe and secure essential supplies.
- He thanked front-line workers and urged unity across all races and religions to build a better future for the younger generation.
- The Buona Vista community celebrated National Day with activities and a SG61 photo montage symbolising shared stories and mutual care among residents.
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SINGAPORE – Singaporeans working quietly behind the scenes have made it possible for the nation to continue to celebrate National Day, said Defence MInister Chan Chun Sing.
In remarks at the Buona Vista National Day Observance Ceremony on Aug 9, Chan highlighted the uniform services for securing the country, those in the economic sector responsible for essential supplies, and those in the community working to keep everyone together and leaving no one behind.
“Today is a day for us to relax, enjoy and be happy. But we always know that behind the scenes, a lot of hard work is required for us to enjoy yet another happy National Day,” said Chan, who is Coordinating Minister for Public Services.
Noting troubling news dominating the headlines, Chan said: “There are wars in different parts of the world, threats of disruption to our food supply, our energy supply and many other things.
“But rest assured, we will continue to work hard, continue to work together to make sure that we keep Singapore safe, so that nobody will bully us, nobody will be able to disrupt our supplies of essentials.”
The ceremony to celebrate National Day, held at Block 2 Holland Avenue, was attended by some 500 residents.
In his remarks, Chan, who is an MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, urged everyone to work for a better future for the younger generation.
“We must take care of one another as one Singapore, regardless of race, language, religion, so that people like the little ones can have a better future that is even better than what we have enjoyed,” he said.
“Our commitment in this generation is to make sure that we work our hardest, to make sure that the future generation have a future that is even brighter than ours, just as the previous generation had promised us.”
The event, organised by Buona Vista’s grassroots organisations, featured activities for the community, including a ceremonial cake-cutting, mass singalong and performances.
One of the highlights was an SG61 photo montage made from 61 individual portraits of residents and grassroots volunteers from across the Buona Vista estate.
The montage is to celebrate those who make up the community, reflecting shared experiences, mutual care and a sense of belonging.
Chan said: “Each of the 61 portraits tells a unique story, but together, they reflect the Singapore we are proud of, where people from different backgrounds build a shared home and look out for one another.”
Resident Trina Ann Savage, 57, who participated in the montage, said it felt like a family album for the whole community.
Another resident, Ivy Tan, 71, said her grandson was excited when they took the photos to participate in the montage together.
She added: “I hope that when he sees the montage, he will remember that National Day is not only about a big celebration. It is also about caring for the people around us and doing our part.”