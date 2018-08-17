S'poreans want better wildlife protection: Poll

Almost three-quarters of Singaporeans feel that the feeding of wild animals should be banned as a whole, according to a new survey.

Over four-fifths of those polled also believe that animals should not be released into the wild without a permit.

More than 1,000 people gave their feedback on proposed amendments to the Wild Animals and Birds Act (Waba).

The survey was carried out via government feedback site Reach from June to July, and the results were released yesterday.

Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng said yesterday: "Currently, animals receive a full suite of protection when they are in nature reserves and national parks. The problem is that the animal loses some protection once the animal leaves the nature reserves and national parks.

"This is the gap we are trying to fill in the amendments to the Wild Animals and Birds Act.

"Ultimately, the animals don't know where the boundaries of the nature reserves and national parks lie, and the same animal should receive the same protection regardless of where the animal is."

In February, he formed the Wild Animals Legislation Review Committee to propose changes to Waba to better protect the wildlife in Singapore.

He said the proposals will be submitted in Parliament through a private member's Bill,

Waba was enacted in the 1960s with little revision since, and also does not protect invertebrates - animals without a backbone - such as the endangered horseshoe crab.

Besides banning the feeding of wild animals throughout Singapore, the proposed amendments, announced yesterday, include bringing certain invertebrates under the protection of the law.

Other results from the survey show that 66 per cent of respondents felt that current penalties are not adequate to deter individual offenders, while 90 per cent felt that penalties should be more severe for repeat offenders.

Currently, those caught breaking the law face a $1,000 fine.

The public will have more opportunities to share their views on the proposed amendments after the Bill has been drafted and before it is read in Parliament.

Mr Kalai Vanan Balakrishnan, the deputy chief executive of the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres), said: "On a daily basis we see animals being fed outside the nature reserve, which draws them even farther into public spaces and causes conflicts to start. The proposed amendments to Waba will help in this critical area."

In a joint statement yesterday, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore and the National Parks Board said: "We are encouraged by the public's active participation in the consultation. Their feedback is useful and will be considered in the review of animal-related regulations and processes."