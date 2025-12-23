S’poreans visiting South Korea can skip immigration lines with expansion of auto-gate system
SINGAPORE - Singaporeans can now skip immigration queues at South Korea airports following the expansion of the country’s automated immigration clearance system.
In a Facebook post on Dec 23, the Singapore Embassy in Seoul said that the smart entry service auto-gate system has been available to Singaporeans aged 17 and above entering and leaving South Korea since Dec 1.
Travellers are required to complete a one-time, on-site registration when they arrive at Incheon International Airport.
Registration is currently available only at Incheon International Airport, with a possible extension to other South Korean airports in the future.
Once registered, travellers may use the e-gates immediately and at any airport in South Korea on subsequent visits.
The registration remains valid until the travellers’ current passport expires.
South Korea is a popular destination for Singaporeans, with about 380,000 of them travelling there in 2024, according to South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Passport holders from Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan and the United Kingdom are also among those who will benefit from the automated system.