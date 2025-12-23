S’poreans visiting South Korea can skip immigration lines with expansion of auto-gate system

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Registration is currently available only at Incheon International Airport.

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans can now skip immigration queues at South Korea airports following the expansion of the country’s automated immigration clearance system.

In a Facebook post on Dec 23, the S ingapore Embassy in Seoul said that the smart entry service auto-gate system has been available to Singaporeans aged 17 and above entering and leaving South Korea since Dec 1.

Travellers are required to complete a one-time, on-site registration when they arrive at Incheon International Airport.

Registration is currently available only at Incheon International Airport, with a possible extension to other South Korean airports in the future.

Once registered, travellers may use the e-gates immediately and at any airport in South Korea on subsequent visits.

The registration remains valid until the travellers’ current passport expires.

South Korea is a popular destination for Singaporeans, with about 380,000 of them travelling there in 2024, according to South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs .

Passport holders from Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan and the United Kingdom are also among those who will benefit from the automated system.