S'poreans urged to send aid to Palestine via verified platforms

Singaporeans who are concerned about the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and keen to help victims of the recent violence should channel their donations through the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) and the Singapore Red Cross, said Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim.

Both groups are working with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Associate Professor Faishal also urged people to be mindful of the dangers in making donations through unverified overseas groups.

In his post, he said that it is unacceptable that Israel appears to have used disproportionate force and violence against the Palestinians, including children.

"Yes, there have been attacks on Israelis, rockets sent into Israel, and Hamas has tried to provoke the Israelis. But overall, I am very disturbed by Israel's actions: the manner in which the arguments first started, and the way in which Israel has used disproportionate force against innocent people, including children," he said.

"It's unacceptable, and very tragic. And it has come during this holy period for Muslims," he added.

Prof Faishal also said that he is glad both sides have agreed to a ceasefire.

Their 11-day engagement, triggered by clashes between the Israeli police and Palestinian protesters at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan, saw rockets fired by Hamas, which controls Gaza, towards Israel as well as Israeli air strikes.

The conflict has left more than 220 dead, including 12 Israelis.

Humanitarian officials say the damage to Gaza will take years to fix, at a cost of tens of millions of dollars.

"There have been many inquiries from Singaporeans on how they can help, especially because of the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza," said Prof Faishal, who noted that some locals have even initiated their own fund-raising efforts.

"I truly appreciate and applaud Singaporeans' human spirit and deep sense of compassion. I would also caution all to be mindful of the dangers in making donations through unverified overseas groups - you don't know where the money goes, or how it is used."

Following last Friday's ceasefire, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Singapore Government would donate US$100,000 (S$133,000) as seed money for the Singapore Red Cross to launch a public appeal for cash donations to provide supplies for immediate relief.

The RLAF also launched its fund-raising drive to provide aid in the form of health, relief and social services, and donations had surpassed $2.1 million as at 2pm yesterday.

This included a $200,000 donation by supermarket chain Sheng Siong, whose chief executive Lim Hock Chee gave a cheque to RLAF chief executive Muhammad Faizal Othman last Saturday.

Mr Lim said: "Sheng Siong has always strived to help the community. So, this sum of money is a way for us to give back and help the people in Palestine."

Members of the public seeking to donate to the RLAF drive, which ends next Sunday, can do so via various online platforms.

More details can be found at rlafoundation.org.sg/aidforgaza