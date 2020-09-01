S'poreans should not let guard down against virus: Experts

As the authorities investigate whether safe distancing rules were breached leading to a family cluster of Covid-19 cases, experts warned that people should not let their guard down against the virus as Singapore continues to reopen.

The country is still not out of the woods at least until a viable vaccine reaches the market, they said.

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious diseases expert at the National University Hospital, said if individuals or groups decide to have their own set of rules, they stand to put the whole community at risk.

He urged the country to stand united, as if case numbers rise, the Government may need to increase restrictions again.

With phase two, which started on June 19, extending beyond two months, it is also important that Singaporeans do not become too greedy in wanting a quicker pace of easing of restrictions, he noted.

"Nothing has changed, the virus is still there and we are still vulnerable. People should be pleased that our numbers are low and we have good freedoms."

Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said it was natural to have some fatigue about rules like wearing a mask and social distancing, but this was something the country must tackle collectively to avoid a resurgence in the community.