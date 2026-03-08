S’poreans on second repatriation flight from the Middle East arrive to loud cheers at Changi Airport

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Cheers erupted among those waiting eagerly for the return of their friends and family members from the Middle East at about 9.30pm on March 8 , as passengers on the second repatriation flight from Muscat, Oman , arrived at Changi Airport Terminal 3 .

There were 167 Singaporeans and their dependants on board the flight, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a social media post.

One of those who received a loud welcome was Mr Jason Low, who was received by eight family members and friends, holding up a sign that said “Welcome home Jason bb”.

The 34-year-old, who is self-employed, had been in Dubai since Chinese New Year for a holiday, and was supposed to return on Feb 28, the day that conflict broke out across the Middle East after the US and Israel struck Iran.

“(I’m just) very relieved to be back, because you hear a lot of things (flying) over your head every day.”

Family members of Mr Jason Low hold up a sign that said “Welcome home Jason bb” at Changi Airport on March 8. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Veering between feeling hopeful and disappointed each time he rebooked a flight only for it to get cancelled, he added that he was very grateful that Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) had arranged repatriation flights for Singaporeans to return home.

Singapore Airlines Flight SQ8001 departed Muscat, Oman at about 2.51pm Singapore time , and landed at Changi Airport Terminal 3 at around 9.20pm.

The remaining seats on the flight were offered to citizens from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and South Korea, MFA said, “in the spirit of helping one another during emergencies”.

“MFA will continue assisting Singaporeans in the Middle East who wish to return home,” the ministry added.

Expressing her relief at being back was Mrs Revathi Cashman, 48, who lives in Abu Dhabi and works for a trading platform there.

With her young son in tow, she said she was thankful for the Singapore Embassy staff who facilitated their journey back.

Her husband is currently in Australia for a work trip, and she said she will be joining him there soon, describing the situation in Abu Dhabi as being “quite bad”.

By 8.30pm, almost an hour before the flight was due to arrive , throngs of family members and friends of passengers had already gathered at the arrival hall to wait for their loved ones.

Among those waiting at the airport was Mr Kunalan Muthusamy, 54, who said he could not wait to see his wife and mother-in-law.

The pair were in Dubai for a holiday, having flown there on Feb 28. They were supposed to return on March 7, he said.

Mr Kunalan Muthusamy hugging a family member at the arrival hall of Changi Airport Terminal 3 on March 8. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

“I’m really relieved that our Government prepared this flight for Singaporeans wanting to come home.

“It’s been a very worrying week. I’m so glad I can finally see my wife. She said she hasn’t bathed in a day, but it doesn’t matter, I just want to hug her,” the civil servant said.

The first repatriation flight from Muscat to Singapore took place on March 7, with a total of 152 Singaporeans and their dependants touching down.

The same Airbus A350-900 aircraft flew back to Muscat in the morning of March 8 with nine foreigners who were stranded in Singapore, and made a return trip home on the same day carrying Singaporeans flying home on the second repatriation flight.

Those who had chosen to board the $600 flights were told to gather at the Singapore Embassy in Abu Dhabi, or the Millennium Airport Hotel in Dubai at 7am local time (11am Singapore time) the day before their departures, after which they boarded buses that ferried them to Muscat.

Following the US-Israel attacks on Iran on Feb 28 , and Iran’s retaliation on most of the Gulf states, including the UAE and Oman, Singaporeans in the region were left scrambling to get home.

Many major airports closed due to the escalating conflict, including Dubai’s.

The Government is planning another repatriation flight for Singaporeans and their dependants from Saudi Arabia – from the capital Riyadh or Jeddah, its second-largest city – between March 10 and 12.

Details have yet to be firmed up, and the date and time are subject to flight approvals and the ground situation.