S'poreans need to take advice not to travel very seriously, must take responsibility for their actions: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans need to take the advice not to travel very seriously, but if they still insist on doing so, they must take responsibility for their actions, said the authorities on Tuesday (March 17).

"We have already put out an advisory to put off non-essential travel, and called on people to defer travel plans," said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force set up to deal with the coronavirus.

"It puts everyone at risk, family members at risk, and everyone around you at risk," he said at a press conference, in his most strongly-worded statements on the virus to date.

"We really ask Singaporeans to think through before making travel plans. Yes, we're not stopping people from travelling, we're not shutting off our borders, but please encourage and urge people to defer all travel at this juncture."

He pointed out that the majority of imported cases - which form the bulk of recent Covid-19 cases detected in recent days - are Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders, who have been overseas and come back.

If people still insist on travelling, they will have to take their own leave, should they need to comply with a stay-home notice for 14 days after returning.

"It only takes one or two cases in order for this to spread very widely," he stressed.

Over the past week, there have been 52 imported coronavirus cases in Singapore out of 83. The highest number - 11 each - involved people who had travelled to the United States and France.

On Monday (March 16), Malaysia announced that its citizens would not be allowed to travel overseas from Wednesday (March 18) to March 31 as part of measures to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

Those returning from abroad will have to undergo a health examination and self-quarantine for 14 days.

This sparked off long queues in supermarkets in Singapore, although Singapore's leaders noted that people are not buying more than what they need.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (March 17), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that the flow of goods and cargo between Singapore and Malaysia, including food supplies, will continue.

This was based on a conversation he had with Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin earlier that day.

"I understand their need to implement these measures urgently," he said.

While recognising that it would cause inconvenience and disruption, their measures will help to control transmission of virus not just within Malaysia, but also across the border, he said.

The Manpower Ministry said it is working with tripartite partners to help affected companies and help them find suitable accommodations.

There are a number of housing options: workers can also be encouraged to stay with relatives, or if this is not feasible, employers can consider hotels and dormitories.

A third option is rental, with the authorities rolling out a plan to help with costs, to the tune of $50 per night for 14 nights. More details will be announced later.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, who is also a member of the task force, noted that employers have mostly been able to find accommodation on their own.

A number, several hundred, have had difficulty doing so, and the authorities can help them, she said.

"It may take some time because employers and workers have preferences, and different prices, so we need time to match them," she said.

"In the few hours that we've been (working with them), we've been able to match more than 10,000 so far in the few short hours we have, so we're confident that those affected will be able to find suitable accommodation by the end of the night."

As of Monday (March 16), Singapore had 243 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with no deaths so far.

But Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, co-chair of the task force, reiterated that death and fatalities are almost inevitable.

Statistics-wise, the mortality rate of the coronavirus ranges from 2 to 3 per cent depending on calculations, and that changes from time to time, he pointed out.

Patients in the intensive care unit were all in very critical condition, he added.

"We are monitoring them, healthcare workers are doing all they can so that they can recover as soon as possible.

"But at some point in time we do expect to see a fatality in Singapore as well," he said.

Mr Wong said a lockdown in Singapore could not be ruled out, although this was not a current consideration.

"We have always said that we need to consider a whole range of measures and not rule anything out.

"We could potentially consider a major circuit breaker that doesn't entail a lockdown, but entails school closures, workplaces, on a temporary basis, for two to three weeks just like Malaysia, but doesn't mean a lockdown, just suspension of activities."

He added: "That's a whole range we have in our toolkit. We will adjust our measures, again we emphasise and do them well.

"If we are vigilant, and implement them effectively, we won't have to lock down our city."