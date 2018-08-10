S'poreans mark nation's birthday in novel ways

The National Anthem and the pledge resonated at National Day observance ceremonies all over the island yesterday, but Singaporeans also marked the nation's 53rd birthday in novel ways.

At the stroke of midnight, about 1,300 residents in Geylang Serai constituency were among the first to mark Aug 9 this year.

Two pyrotechnic shows, one at midnight and one after the observance ceremony, entertained residents who had stayed up for the festivities.

The residents also took part in a dragon dance procession that covered 1km from the Geylang Serai Community Club premises in Haig Road to Wisma Geylang Serai, where the club will be relocating today. MP and grassroots adviser to Marine Parade Group Representation Constituency (GRC) Fatimah Lateef was among those present.

Dr Ang Jia Ming, 30, a member of the committee that organised the event, said the turnout for the celebrations surprised him.

"The crowd was much more than I expected and I think they enjoyed the pyrotechnic performance. This is something that I hope residents will remember."

Music filled the air in Teck Ghee, in Ang Mo Kio, at about 8am yesterday as more than 1,500 residents enjoyed performances at its National Day observance ceremony at Townsville Primary School.

The event, which was attended by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is MP of the Teck Ghee ward in Ang Mo Kio GRC, saw a Chinese orchestra ensemble and a pipe band play National Day songs.

The choir from Townsville Primary also performed some of the songs and led the crowd in sing-along sessions.

Mr Lee, who is also a grassroots adviser to Ang Mo Kio GRC, took part in a cake-cutting ceremony .

In Choa Chu Kang, about 5,000 Singaporeans celebrated National Day by lacing up for the Majulah Walk and Run - an 8km run or a 3km walk from Choa Chu Kang Stadium to the Gain City Megastore in Sungei Kadut.

Participants were flagged off by the MPs and grassroots advisers to Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong and Mr Alex Yam. Residents were also entertained by a number of performances, including Malay and line dances by interest groups.

Entrepreneur Eric Lim, 58, was one of the residents who helped put together the event.

He said: "The main objective is to motivate residents to get out more. Activities like this walk and run can also help them interact, get together and develop closer bonds with one another."