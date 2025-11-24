Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Hat Yai has been declared a red-flag disaster zone by the Thai authorities, after heavy rain resulted in flooding.

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans in Hat Ya i are “strongly encouraged” to register online with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA ) to stay abreast of latest developments in the flood-stricken Thai city .

Located in the south of Thailand , H at Yai has been battered by heavy rain, recording 595mm of cumulative rainfall between Nov 19 and 22 , which surpassed previous records that also resulted in floods.

It has since been declared a red-flag disaster zone by the Thai authorities, said MFA in a statement on Nov 24, adding that the flooding caused power disruptions and restricted access to food and essential supplies.

The ministry said the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok is working closely with the Thai authorities to provide consular assistance to affected Singaporeans, including providing food and guidance on transportation options.

Those who need consular assistance can contact the embassy by calling +66-2-348-6700 or e-mailing singemb_bkk@mfa.sg

After office hours, the embassy phone number to call is +66-81-844-3580 .

Alternatively, affected Singaporeans can contact MFA’s 24-hour duty office on +65-6379-8800 or +65-6379-8855 .

At around noon on Nov 24, the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok said in a Facebook post that the Thai authorities were arranging for transportation from Fort Senanarong to Hat Yai International Airport, and that Singaporeans should make their way there in order to depart the city.

In another Facebook post at about 3.50pm, it said an officer from the embassy would be at Hat Yai International Airport.

The officer would be wearing a vest bearing the Singapore flag and stationed in front of the airline ticketing counters, which are located right after the entrance of the airport, the embassy said.

Singaporeans should approach him to register their presence upon arriving at the airport, and to seek guidance and assistance if required.