Singaporeans back having summit here and want Trump, Kim to try chicken rice: Straits Times poll

SINGAPORE - Most Singaporeans seem to be in favour of the Republic hosting the historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a Straits Times poll has found.

Of 140 people questioned, around 70 per cent expressed their support, with 20 per cent objecting and the rest undecided.

"This is a crazy privilege, and Singapore is lucky to have it," said taxi driver, Wong Kee Seong, 57.

"The world will see Singapore as an open and neutral ground for international discussions, even if the two leaders themselves are a little bit controversial."

Others were also excited at the prospect of the international spotlight falling on the usually quiet Lion City.

Joanna Lee, 35, who works in marketing, said the summit will "put Singapore on the map for being more than just a clean and green city, but now also a global player for international policy".

However Jeremy, a 39-year-old sales executive who gave only his first name, said: "Both countries are politically unconventional, with neither sides representing Singapore's own views. We may be seen as too accommodating and may be expected to be this open in the future."

Security was another issue raised, with many respondents concerned that both leaders could be targets for assassination, and that increased security measures would have to be implemented in anticipation of potential terrorist attacks.

Student Matthew Teo, 21, felt such increased security "may inconvenience many Singaporeans going about their daily lives, what with all the traffic and extra security checks".

Many people hoped that June 12 would be made a public holiday.

When discussing the leaders themselves, Singaporeans were asked which local dish they would recommend to Mr Trump and Mr Kim.

Chicken rice was the top recommendation, voted for by 34 per cent, followed by chilli crab, then laksa.

Dextor Chow, 20, who sill start studying at a local university in August, believes that food helps to unite people.

He said: "Chilli crab symbolises the different influences of different cultures in Singapore, and that having differences would help us understand one another better."

Some respondents suggested that Mr Trump may prefer to take the latter dishes with less chilli.

Respondents were also asked to recommend a local destination for the two leaders to visit. Almost 30 per cent recommended Gardens by the Bay, with Marina Bay Sands and Sentosa also making the top three.

Business director Margaret Siew, 52, said she could imagine the two leaders settling their disputes over a few sandcastles at one of Sentosa's beaches.

"How can you not feel calm and at ease at Sentosa, with your toes in the sand and the sun on your back?"

Cabby Wong added: "This is going to be in the history books and we're lucky because we Singaporeans are going to be in the history books too."

Additional reporting: Khoe Wei Jun, Jasia Shamdasani, Kimberley Chia