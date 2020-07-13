S'porean worker at Shatec is only community case among 178 new cases

A 67-year-old Singaporean man, who is a non-teaching staff member at hospitality school Shatec, has been confirmed to have Covid-19 and is the only new case in the community as of noon yesterday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the man had been detected as a result of its expanded testing regime. He had an onset of symptoms on July 6 and was confirmed to have the infection on Saturday.

He had gone to work at Shatec in Bukit Batok in between those days.

MOH also announced one imported case involving a permanent resident who returned to Singapore from India on July 6, and had been tested while serving a 14-day stay-home notice.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up another 176 new cases, taking Singapore's total to 45,961 as of noon yesterday.

Of the new cases, 96 per cent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

No new Covid-19 clusters were announced.

Four dormitories have been cleared through aggressive testing of migrant workers, and the clusters have now been closed, said MOH.

The dormitories are at Mandai Lodge I, 10 Kaki Bukit Road 1 #03-32, 3 Sungei Kadut Street 6, and 9 Defu South Street 1.

They now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19 infection.

Update on cases

New cases: 178 Imported: 1 (PR) In community: 1 (Singaporean) In dormitories: 176 Active cases: 3,650 In hospitals: 182 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 3,468 Deaths: 26 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 14 Total discharged: 42,271 Discharged yesterday: 259 TOTAL CASES: 45,961

Among the new places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious that MOH listed yesterday were Rivervale Mall and the Lenskart outlet in Jurong Point.

The list can be found on MOH's website.

The ministry said close contacts would already have been notified, and that there was no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

The average number of new cases in the community per day has increased to 16 in the past week, from 10 the week before.

The average number of unlinked cases in the community per day has increased to eight in the past week, from five the week before.

A total of 259 more patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 42,271.

Currently, 182 confirmed cases are still in hospital, with one of them in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 3,468 are isolated and cared for at community facilities, which are for those with mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

Twenty-six people have died from Covid-19 complications in Singapore, and 14 patients who tested positive for Covid-19 died of other causes.