S'porean students abroad urged to return home

Singaporean students studying overseas are encouraged to consider returning home soon, given the rapid increase of Covid-19 cases around the world, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said yesterday.

They reiterated that the Government will liaise with airlines to facilitate flights to key cities where necessary during this period, to cater to demand for return flights to Singapore.

"Many countries are imposing travel restrictions or closing their borders, transport operators and airlines are cutting services, and many services and facilities, including educational institutions, have also been closed to mitigate the spread of Covid-19," the ministries said in a statement.

It noted that institutes of higher learning in Singapore have begun recalling students currently on overseas internship or exchange.

It also advised overseas Singaporean students who have yet to return home to:

•Take all necessary precautions, observe good personal hygiene, monitor local developments, and heed the advice of the local authorities.

•eRegister at https://eregister. mfa.gov.sg/ as soon as possible to enable MFA to contact them should the need arise. Students should also check the Ministry of Health website (https://www.moh.gov.sg/ covid-19) and MFA website for the latest measures implemented by Singapore.

•Ensure that they will have continued access to medical facilities near them, and to have appropriate health insurance coverage.

•Be prepared that these medical facilities may become overwhelmed, and may not be able to provide the same level of care and support as in Singapore.

•Be prepared to source for alternative accommodation in the event of hostel closures.

•Factor in the risks of severe disruption to travel routes and further travel advisories/ restrictions at short notice, which may affect their travel plans to return home.

•Discuss arrangements to continue their learning in Singapore with their educational institution.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung sought to reassure students in a post on MOE's website that alternative learning arrangements are being made for those whose studies have been disrupted.

He also urged them not to worry about being subjected to stay-home notices, saying these are "a necessary precaution to protect you and your family".

"It is more important that you come home safe. Just book an available flight back," he added.

He also directed students to a Web page put up by a group of students from the National University of Singapore that provides information on worldwide travel restrictions, important contacts and precautionary measures in Singapore.

The page can be found at www.nus.edu.sg/cominghome

"They have made arrangements to return home themselves, and now want to help other Singaporean students who want to come home," Mr Ong added.

Students in need of assistance can contact the nearest Singapore overseas mission or the Singapore Global Network at hello@singaporeglobalnetwork.com

The MOE can be reached at contact@moe.gov.sg. Those needing consular assistance can also call the MFA Duty Office at +65 6379-8800 or +65 6379-8855.