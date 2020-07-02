S'porean student swept away by waves off Australian coast

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is trying to get permission from the Australian government for the family of a missing Singaporean student to travel there, after he was swept away by waves off the country's western coast on Monday evening.

The Western Australia Police Force, who identified the student yesterday as Mr Goh Heng Yi, 23, said that the incident occurred at about 5.10pm at Injidup Nature Spa - a natural rock formation on the coast.

"The man was standing on rocks within metres of the ocean when a large wave broke over the rocks, knocking him into the ocean," said a police spokesman.

Search efforts have been hampered by rough ocean conditions.

Yesterday, a land search spanning about 5km took place from Canal Rocks - a coastal rock formation - to Injidup and Cape Clairault.

Although a sea search utilising vessels and jet skis was considered, poor conditions meant that only drones could be used to search inaccessible areas yesterday, the police spokesman told The Straits Times.

On Monday evening, police from two nearby towns, Dunsborough and Busselton, failed to locate Mr Goh.

A rescue helicopter conducted a search of the area using thermal vision equipment and spotlights in failing light, but did not find him.

The search resumed on Tuesday, and it involved various police units and volunteers from the Royal Automobile Club of Western Australia, Naturaliste Volunteer Marine Rescue and Smiths Beach Surf Club.

According to Australian news outlet ABC News, Mr Goh and five of his friends were on a photography trip when the incident happened.

ABC News reported that Mr Goh is a master's student studying economics at The University of Western Australia in Perth.

The university is located about 260km north of Injidup Beach.

An MFA spokesman told ST that the ministry is aware of the incident.

"We are providing support and rendering consular assistance to the family in Singapore, including seeking the assistance of the Australian government for exemption for the family on compassionate grounds to be able to travel to Perth, notwithstanding the current border entry restrictions due to Covid-19," he said.

The spokesman added that the Singapore High Commission in Canberra is also liaising closely with the Australian authorities on the search and rescue efforts for the Singaporean.

"We will continue to provide appropriate support to the family during this period," he said.