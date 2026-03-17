Singaporean man who fled to Thailand while on bail for alleged vice-related offences to be charged

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A man who fled while on court bail was arrested in Singapore on March 17 after he was deported from Thailand.

SINGAPORE – A 40-year-old man who fled to Thailand while on court bail for alleged vice-related offences in Singapore is set to be charged on March 18.

In a statement on March 17, the police said the Singaporean was among the 17 arrested in October 2024 for alleged vice-related and illegal drug activities during islandwide operations.

He is believed to be involved in operating vice syndicates and was previously charged in court over offences under the Women’s Charter following his initial arrest, said the police.

The man was released on court bail with his passport impounded.

However, he failed to attend a court mention on Dec 12, 2024, and an arrest warrant was issued against him.

A man who fled while on Singapore court bail was arrested by the Thai police in Prachuap Khiri Khan province during a transnational operation involving Singapore and Thailand on Feb 24. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

According to police investigations, the man had absconded from Singapore through “illegal means of departure”.

Singapore’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) worked with the Royal Thai Police to locate the man in Thailand’s Chonburi province, the statement said.

He was then arrested by the Thai police in Prachuap Khiri Khan province during a transnational operation involving Singapore and Thailand on Feb 24.

Investigations revealed that he was suspected to have continued his involvement in operating vice activities in Singapore from Thailand, the statement added.

Devices allegedly used by a suspect in the commission of offences under the Women’s Charter. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

On the same day, three women, aged between 25 and 38, were arrested in River Valley Road and Geylang Lorong 32 for their suspected involvement in vice-related offences.

Investigations are ongoing.

The police said the man was arrested in Singapore on March 17 after he was deported from Thailand.

He is slated to be charged on March 18 for additional offences under the Women’s Charter and the Criminal Procedure Code.

Seizures and arrests made on Feb 24. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

“Vice syndicates have leveraged technology to facilitate their operations and extended their reach across national borders,” said Senior Assistant Commissioner Yeo Yee Chuan, covering director of CID.

“Their modus operandi has become increasingly sophisticated, and they operate their activities remotely, often from overseas,” he said, adding that the Singapore police will take tough enforcement actions against such syndicates.