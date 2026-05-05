S’porean man allegedly linked to Cambodia scam ring arrested; 2 more S’porean suspects wanted

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Ngiam Siow Jui, 30, was among the 34 initial suspects sought by the Singapore Police Force for investigations into a Cambodia-based organised criminal group.

SINGAPORE – A 30-year-old Singaporean man who was on the run for his suspected links to a Cambodia-based scam ring was arrested on May 4.

Ngiam Siow Jui was among the 34 initial suspects sought by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for investigations into the organised criminal group , they said in a statement on May 5.

The group is believed to be involved in government officials impersonation scams targeting victims here, and linked to at least 535 reported scam cases involving losses of about $53 million .

The alleged masterminds of the gang are a trio comprising of two Singaporean brothers and their cousin.

It operated from a scam compound in Phnom Penh, which was raided during a joint operation by SPF and CNP on Sept 9, 2025.

As part of ongoing investigations, SPF had also earlier issued prohibition of disposal orders and seized assets linked to the group.

Ngiam was arrested by the Cambodian National Police (CNP) in the country’s capital city Phnom Penh following close collaboration and intelligence sharing between SPF and CNP.

He was repatriated to Singapore on May 4 and arrested on his arrival here.

He is set to be charged on May 6 with one count of facilitating the commission of a serious offence to support the illegal purpose of a locally-linked organised crime group.

The offence carries a jail term of up to five years, a maximum fine of $100,000 , or both.

In its statement on May 5, SPF also said it published additional Interpol red notices on March 25 against two other Singaporean men believed to be involved as members of the syndicate.

The men – Jonathan Boneta, 27, and Lee Ding Hao, 33 – are currently at large outside of Singapore.

Jonathan Boneta (left) and Lee Ding Hao are currently at large outside of Singapore. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Of the 34 initial suspects wanted by the police, 27 are Singaporeans and seven are Malaysians.

Thus far, the police have arrested five of them, including Ngiam.

Another Malaysian, who was not among the initial list of suspects, was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint on Dec 28, 2025.

“The SPF will continue to work closely with its foreign law enforcement partners and spare no effort to apprehend those committing scams against victims in Singapore,” it said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact the police at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness, or call its hotline on 1800-255-0000, or +65 6255 0000 for overseas callers.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.