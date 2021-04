SINGAPORE - A casino high roller who was spared by a Singapore court from paying a A$43 million (S$44 million) Australian baccarat debt based on Singapore law, will have to explain why he does not have to do so before an Australian court.

A Brisbane judge has rejected Dr Wong Yew Choy's bid to set aside the Australian lawsuit by Brisbane-based The Star Entertainment QLD seeking to recover the debt he incurred for gambling losses at The Star Gold Coast Casino in 2018.