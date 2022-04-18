S'pore yet to detect any Covid-19 cases due to XE recombinant strain: MOH

SINGAPORE - Singapore has yet to detect any Covid-19 cases associated with the XE recombinant strain as at last Tuesday (April 12), the Health Ministry (MOH) said.

This strain is a hybrid of the two predominant Omicron sub-variants or strains: BA.1, otherwise known as the original Omicron strain, and BA.2.

ST answers some questions on it.

Q: What is a recombinant strain?

A: A recombinant strain emerges when one Sars-CoV-2 strain picks up some genetic material from another Sars-CoV-2 strain.

Besides XE, there are other BA.1-BA.2 recombinant variants such as XR, XJ and XM.

Another previous recombinant variant known as "Deltacron" was a combination of the Omicron and Delta variants.

Q: Should we be worried?

A: A recombinant strain is not necessarily more dangerous.

In earlier reports, health experts said that there is no cause for panic, as recombinant variants are a common feature of viruses, and that while they crop up quite frequently, they usually disappear on their own.

The World Health Organisation also said that more due diligence is required before XE should be labelled as a variant of concern.

Q: What strains are currently circulating in Singapore?

A: MOH said that the BA.1.1 strain used to be the predominant one until BA.2 became the predominant strain since February.

Since 15 March, more than 98 per cent of local Covid-19 cases have been infected with the BA.2 sub-variant, MOH said.

"The Ministry of Health is constantly monitoring information about new strains and prevalence of circulating variants in the local community and will provide updates should there be significant developments," the agency said.