S'pore welcomes talks with HK to resume cross-border travel

Singapore's Consulate-General in Hong Kong on Thursday said the Republic welcomes talks with Hong Kong on the gradual resumption of cross-border travel between the two sides.

It added that given the strong business and social ties between the two cities, the resumption of cross-border travel will benefit both.

It said that with a low number of new community cases daily and one of the lowest Covid-19 fatality rates in the world, Singapore has the confidence to reopen its economy, albeit gradually and carefully.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong's Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau said the city had sent letters expressing interest in a "travel bubble" to 11 countries, including Singapore.

The territory is already in talks with Japan and Thailand on the resumption of travel.

Hong Kong's leadership also announced on Tuesday the cautious easing of some social distancing rules in the territory as its third coronavirus wave stabilises.

Barring any spike in infections, the limit imposed on eateries has been raised for a week to four people a table since yesterday. This is up from two people a table.

Sports premises, amusement game centres and places of public entertainment will also reopen.

Singapore currently permits visitors from five countries - China, Malaysia, Brunei, New Zealand and South Korea - with varied restrictions in place.

Ng Keng Gene