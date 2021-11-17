S'pore, US finalising work plan under deal to strengthen trade and investment ties

SINGAPORE - People and businesses in Singapore and the United States are set to reap benefits in areas like the digital economy and clean energy as the two countries finalise a work plan of joint activities under a partnership inked last month.

The Republic's Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo signed a memorandum of understanding in Washington in October that aims to strengthen collaboration in US-Singapore trade and investment.

They met again in Singapore on Tuesday (Nov 16) to discuss early outcomes and the next steps of implementing the US-Singapore Partnership for Growth and Innovation (PGI), which covers four key pillars: the digital economy, energy and environmental technologies, advanced manufacturing, and healthcare.

Ms Raimondo and Mr Gan co-chaired an industry roundtable with US and Singapore business leaders that was co-organised by the American Chamber of Commerce and the Singapore Business Federation.

The roundtable promoted commercial partnerships and exchanges, and collected ideas for the work plan of joint US-Singapore activities under the PGI, said Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry and the US Department of Commerce on Wednesday.

Ms Raimondo and Mr Gan said in a statement: "We have established a framework for periodic PGI meetings that will convene government and industry leaders to inform our approach and drive commercially meaningful outcomes for the businesses and citizens of the United States and Singapore."

They added: "PGI activities will address shared policy priorities, such as standards and supply chain resilience, and leverage regional networks such as the Southeast Asia Manufacturing Alliance."

For example, under the digital economy pillar, the partnership will help small businesses access new markets and digital solutions by collaborating on common technical standards and interoperable systems.

These include e-invoicing, e-payments and mechanisms that build interoperability between various data protection and privacy regimes, and facilitate cross border data flows.

The US and Singapore can also exchange expertise on how to use artificial intelligence (AI) in a trustworthy and responsible way, in order to build "interoperability of AI governance frameworks", as more companies in both countries become active in the emerging space, said Ms Raimondo and Mr Gan.

"Under the clean energy and environmental technology pillar, we can create a regional roundtable for businesses to network across the region, and explore room for collaboration in areas such as clean energy deployment, carbon capture and utilisation," they added.

They also agreed to explore opportunities for joint PGI programmes next year at events such as the Singapore-hosted World Cities Summit and Singapore International Energy Week, and the SelectUSA Investment Summit in the US.

"This programming would convene government officials, subject matter experts, US and Singapore business leaders, and regional stakeholders to strengthen trade and investment ties through networking and commercial policy discussions," they said.

They noted that the PGI's early progress includes joint activities that have already been organised at the Singapore International Cyber Week, Singapore International Energy Week and the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology.

Their teams also discussed plans to support a regional digital trade standards workshop hosted by the US-Asean Business Council in December. They also agreed to conduct government and industry outreach based on the findings of a US Department of Commerce-funded 3D printing standards report released last month to help drive commercialisation of cutting-edge technologies.