Singapore Tourism Board looking to rejuvenate tourism industry with first wellness festival

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is looking to rejuvenate the tourism industry with the inaugural Wellness Festival Singapore after a difficult two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tourists and Singapore residents can look forward to complimentary fitness and health classes at Jewel Changi Airport and mindfulness workshops at Haw Par Villa, among other activities, the board said at a media preview on Friday (May 6).

Organised by STB, the 10-day festival from June 3 to 12 will feature more than 120 activities island wide. These range from martial arts sessions to cooking workshops, aimed at educating the public on holistic wellness and raising awareness of its benefits.

STB said on Friday that the wellness sector holds incredible potential in helping Singapore's tourism industry bounce back.

The wellness sector is worth an estimated US$1.5 trillion (S$2.08 trillion) in the Asia-Pacific, with further growth expected, the board added.

The festival includes efforts to support those in the wellness and tourism industry. For instance, a symposium on June 3, organised by STB and its partner Enterprise Singapore, will be held for companies to discuss innovative wellness trends. Four other partners - National Health Board, National Arts Council, Sentosa Development Corporation and Sport Singapore - are involved in the festival.

Ms Ong Ling Lee, director of sports and wellness at STB, said: "As we emerge from the pandemic, we hope locals and visitors can rest and rejuvenate in Singapore, while discovering more of what our city has to offer."

