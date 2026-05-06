S’pore tough on financial crime but improvements needed in areas: Global financial watchdog report

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Fraud, particularly scams and cyber-enabled fraud, is the most prominent money laundering threat facing Singapore, the Financial Action Task Force said.

SINGAPORE - A report by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) points to successes in Singapore’s fight against financial crime, but says improvements are needed in measures to tackle money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.

The global financial crime watchdog noted the Republic’s innovative approaches towards tackling financial crime, and said strong coordination has helped it successfully close loopholes and combat scams.

Ms Elisa de Anda Madrazo, the president of FATF, said: “Facing unique and accelerating illicit finance risks, Singapore has had success in following the money thanks to new and innovative approaches.

“As one of the epicentres of the global fraud epidemic, Singapore has made important strides in addressing the rising threat of fraud. Singapore must now step up efforts to ensure action is targeted towards the biggest threats.”

Fraud, particularly scams and cyber-enabled fraud, is the most prominent money laundering threat facing Singapore, FATF said.

It noted that over the last five years, Singapore’s law enforcement agencies have opened more than 11,000 money laundering investigations.

However, a majority of the investigations involved low-level money mule cases related to cyber-enabled fraud.

The assessment found this limits the pursuit of higher-value and more complex money laundering networks, and the recovery of more substantial criminal assets connected to transnational actors.

Formed in 1989, the 40-member FATF sets international standards to help authorities target illegal funds linked to serious crimes.

Members undergo periodic peer reviews to assess their systems’ effectiveness across 11 key areas, known as immediate outcomes, and 40 technical compliance aspects.

Singapore, which joined the group in 1992, is among the first few countries to undergo the process. This is the fifth round of the FATF mutual evaluations for the Republic.

Following a July 2025 on-site visit by an international assessment team, the watchdog’s latest assessment of the period from 2020 to 2025 found that Singapore remains in good standing, building on its strong 2016 evaluation.

In the 300-plus page report, FATF flagged concerns regarding representation offices of foreign flag States.

Under maritime law, ships must register under a state flag, which dictates compliance with international regulations.

Private companies often register vessels on behalf of these states for a share of the profits, and several such offices operate in Singapore.

The report found that these offices are highly exposed to proliferation financing risks due to its geographical position, and its status as an international financial centre, and a hub for trade, transport, maritime and virtual assets.

Proliferation financing involves funding weapons of mass destruction and evading international sanctions.

North Korea, for instance, frequently bypasses global sanctions using tactics like illegal ship-to-ship transfers at sea, with the most recent incident reported by New Zealand in April .

According to the FATF report, if the offices in Singapore fail to prevent these complex evasion techniques or illicit financial flows, they could inadvertently facilitate illegal weapons programmes.

The watchdog said that when its assessment team met with these entities, they found the staff had very low awareness of their legal obligations, particularly regarding compliance with sanctions against North Korea.

Singapore’s effectiveness rating for counter-proliferation financing fell from “substantial” in 2016 to “moderate” in the latest review.

The report found that representation offices in Singapore are highly exposed to proliferation financing risks due to its geographical position, and its status as an international financial centre, and a hub for trade, transport, maritime and virtual assets. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

FATF noted that the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) have recently begun engaging these offices.

But oversight remains a challenge, as some of these private companies have offices within embassies, which may grant them diplomatic immunity.

Asset recovery

The report showed Singapore’s ratings had improved in four immediate outcomes - asset recovery, terrorist financing investigations and prosecutions, financial institutions and virtual asset providers including cryptocurrency exchanges, and designated non-financial businesses and professions such as real estate agents and dealers of precious metals.

The effectiveness of all four was bumped up to “substantial”, indicating that only moderate improvements are needed.

Cases like the $3 billion money laundering probe demonstrated Singapore’s strengths in asset recovery, the use of financial intelligence, and its political commitment to preventing the misuse of its financial system, the report said.

It noted that Singapore has dedicated significant resources to dealing with scams, having opened over 11,000 money laundering investigations from 2020 to 2025, with a majority of these cases looking into money mules.

According to the report , this results in resources being poured into prosecuting low-level, domestic money mules rather than tackling the complex, foreign syndicates orchestrating the crimes.

FATF said Singapore can also improve its measures in dealing with unregistered foreign companies.

The report noted that while such companies are incorporated outside of Singapore, they can legally operate here without registering with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority if they restrict their activities to things like maintaining a bank account, investing funds, or holding property.

This was because of a threshold set over 50 years ago, without consideration for Singapore’s current risks as a financial hub, the report said.

FATF made a number of recommendations following the assessment including the expansion of Cosmic, which stands for Collaborative Sharing of Money Laundering/Terrorism Financing Information and Cases.

The centralised digital platform launched in 2024 has enabled the six major commercial banks in Singapore to voluntarily share information with one another about suspicious customers.

In its first year of operation, this led to the closure of over 1,150 suspicious customer accounts and the detection of two suspicious networks.

The FATF assessment also found Singapore performed very strongly overall across the 40 technical compliance aspects, with 24 “compliant” ratings and 14 “largely compliant” ratings.

There were two “partially compliant” ratings, with some gaps in how Singapore verifies the accuracy of beneficial ownership information and trusts.

In a joint release, MAS, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Finance welcomed FATF’s recommendations and said that Singapore will continue to maintain an effective regime to safeguard its reputation as a credible financial centre and business and trading hub.

The agencies said that similar to mutual evaluations of other jurisdictions, the FATF had identified areas where Singapore can further strengthen its framework.

For example, the report noted that Singapore’s financial institutions and virtual asset service providers generally demonstrate a good understanding and awareness of their proliferation financing risks and counter-proliferation financing obligations.

The agencies acknowledged that the level of proliferation financing risk awareness can be improved in certain sectors that are not traditionally subject to FATF obligations, such as representation offices of foreign flag states.

The agencies added: “We are aware that Singapore, like other open economies, will continue to face nefarious actors who seek to exploit our economy and financial system for illicit purposes.

“Singapore will carefully study the recommendations by the FATF and assess how we can adopt them in Singapore’s context and in a risk-proportionate manner.”