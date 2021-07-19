S'pore to make regular oxygen shipments to Indonesia to fight Covid-19 surge

SINGAPORE - Singapore has arranged for regular shipments of emergency oxygen supplies to Indonesia, under a programme to support its neighbouring country's fight against Covid-19.

The Oxygen Shuttle programme will see more than 500 tonnes of oxygen shipped to Indonesia till August, to supplement the urgent need at medical facilities there, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Monday (July 19).

This comes as Indonesia faces a surge in Covid-19 infections.

On Monday, four ISO tanks containing 80 tonnes of liquid oxygen arrived at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta. The next shipment is scheduled in a week's time.

The programme is coordinated by the MFA, and supported by the Ministry of Defence and the Changi Regional Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Coordination Centre.

Besides it, the Singapore Government had sent oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators, and other medical supplies and equipment, to Indonesia on July 9 and 11.

MFA said: "These efforts, as well as the contributions organised by non-government and private entities, attest to the close relationship, solidarity, and strong mutual support between Singapore and Indonesia in overcoming the shared challenges of Covid-19."