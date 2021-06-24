S'pore to get batch of Comirnaty vaccines, which are same as Pfizer

Singapore is set to receive a batch of Covid-19 vaccines called Comirnaty, as the Republic ramps up supplies to get as many people inoculated as possible.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the vaccines are the same as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines that are now used in the national vaccination programme.

It has the same research name, BNT162b2, MOH said.

The Comirnaty vaccines are manufactured according to the same processes and procedures and meet the same finished-product specifications as the Pfizer-BioNTech shots, added the ministry.

They are similarly manufactured in Europe and shipped directly to Singapore. The only difference is the label.

This is because the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine used in Singapore is manufactured at various sites across Europe and labelled according to the regulatory approval in the various markets, MOH said.

The ministry will be adjusting the HealthHub records of individuals who have received or will be receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech or Comirnaty vaccine.

The vaccine will be labelled as Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty in the records.

Recent enhancements to the HealthHub portal and app also allow parents to view and download their children's Covid-19 vaccination records and test results.

Moderna is the other mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) vaccine currently used in Singapore and approved by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

The Sinovac vaccine remains unregistered here and is not authorised by the HSA for use under the Pandemic Special Access Route, but it can be administered at 24 private healthcare clinics.

The Sinovac vaccine is provided only under the Special Access Route framework and will not be covered under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme meant for the national vaccination programme.

Singapore's vaccine roll-out was ramped up in recent weeks as part of the strategy to prepare for the new normal with Covid-19 as an endemic disease.

Singapore is aiming for half its residents to be fully vaccinated by August and at least 75 per cent by October.

As at last Saturday, more than half the population had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines. About 36 per cent had been fully vaccinated with two doses.

In total, more than 4.8 million doses had been administered as at last Friday.