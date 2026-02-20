Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Singapore will progressively ease some measures against the Nipah virus from Feb 23, with no cases linked to the outbreak in India reported here to date.

In a statement on Feb 20, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said it will cease temperature screening at the airport and seaports for flights and ships arriving from affected areas.

It will also stop disseminating related health advisories for travellers at Singapore’s points of entry.

These were among the public health measures introduced in January in response to the outbreak in West Bengal, India.

Several countries across Asia had stepped up precautions to prevent the spread of disease after the Indian authorities confirmed two people were infected .

Following that, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Feb 6 that a woman had died in northern Bangladesh in January after contracting the virus.

Symptoms include intense fever, vomiting and a respiratory infection, but severe cases can involve seizures and brain inflammation that results in a coma.

CDA said that to date, no cases of the infection have been reported in Singapore in connection with the outbreak.

“The Nipah virus infection situation in West Bengal has stabilised, with no new cases reported. No human to human transmission has been detected in Bangladesh,” it added.

But even as Singapore returns to baseline surveillance levels, CDA stressed that it will remain vigilant.

The virus will continue to be covered by the SG Arrival health declarations and Maritime Declaration of Health, it said in its statement.

CDA will also remind doctors to continue to be vigilant against infections in patients with compatible symptoms and recent travel history to affected areas.

“Medical practitioners and laboratories are required to notify CDA immediately of all confirmed and suspect cases of Nipah virus infection,” it added.

Current surveillance measures at the Ministry of Manpower’s onboard centre for newly arrived migrant workers will also remain.

Workers have been consistently reminded to adopt precautionary measures against the virus, practise good hygiene and to seek care when they are unwell, according to CDA.

The agency said it will also closely monitor the global Nipah virus situation, adding that it stands ready to adjust measures should new information indicate an increased public health risk to Singapore.

Nipah has no vaccine and a fatality rate ranging from 40 to 75 per cent, according to the WHO .

Fruit bats are natural hosts of the virus, which spreads from animals to humans through direct contact with an infected host animal and its fluids.

Transmission is also possible through close contact with an infected person or the person’s body fluids.