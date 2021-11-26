S'pore tightens border measures for travellers from 6 European countries from Dec 1

SINGAPORE - Travellers from six European countries will have to serve a 10-day stay-home notice (SHN) from Dec 1, as the Covid-19 situation worsens in these countries, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Nov 26).

The countries - Austria, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Liechtenstein and Slovakia - will be reclassified into Category III of the Health Ministry's Covid-19 risk assessment framework for border measures from 11.59pm on Dec 1.

Travellers from these countries currently have to serve a seven-day SHN at a declared place of accommodation.

Border measures will be relaxed for 10 countries that were previously in Category III - Argentina, Kuwait, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Romania and Thailand, said MOH in its statement.

These countries will be placed in Category II from 11.59pm on Dec 1.

This means travellers from these places will have to serve a seven-day SHN at their place of residence, a self-sourced hotel or a serviced apartment, down from 10 days previously.

MOH added that Belize, Costa Rica, Kazakhstan, Mauritius, Panama, Peru, and Uruguay will be placed in Category III from 11.59pm on Dec 1.

According to MOH, Category I comprises places with the lowest risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Category II countries are those with similar Covid-19 risk profiles to Singapore, those in Category III are deemed to be at higher risk of Covid-19 infections.

Category IV comprises the remaining places with the highest risk of Covid-19 infection.