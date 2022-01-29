Singapore, Taiwan now accept each other's digital Covid-19 test and vaccination certificates

Passengers and flight crew exiting the Terminal 1 arrival hall at Changi Airport. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - Digital Covid-19 test and vaccination certificates issued by Singapore and Taiwan will now be accepted by the authorities in both jurisdictions.

The was announced by the Singapore Trade Office in Taipei on its Facebook page on Friday (Jan 28).

"The authorities in Singapore and Taiwan now recognise and accept each other's digital Covid-19 vaccination and test certificates. This is a positive step towards the further easing of border measures for travel between Singapore and Taiwan," the office said in its Facebook post.

Focus Taiwan, the English-language news website of Taiwan's government-controlled news agency, in a report on Saturday, said that Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised this positive development as it signifies mutual trust and is a further testament to Taipei's success in managing the pandemic.

Individuals who hold a Covid-19 vaccination certificate issued by Taiwan will be allowed to enter and move freely in Singapore as long as they have been inoculated with vaccines authorised by the World Health Organisation's emergency use listing.

In Singapore, Taiwan is currently classified under Category I, which comprises places with the lowest risk of Covid-19 transmission.

