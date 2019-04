Start-ups in Singapore closed 353 financing deals worth US$10.5 billion (S$14.3 billion) last year, said Enterprise Singapore.

This is up from the 160 deals worth US$800 million in 2012.

Notable deals included technology company Grab's US$2 billion, Alchemy Foodtech's $2.5 million and healthcare app FriarTuck's US$3.63 million.

The agency released the figures as it launched the third edition of Slingshot, an international start-up competition, last Friday.

SEE BUSINESS