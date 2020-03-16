S'pore sees 14 new cases, most in single day, with 9 of them imported

Fourteen new coronavirus cases, including a pre-school teacher, were reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

It is the largest number of new cases here in a single day and brings the country's total to 226.

Nine of these are imported, while two are part of a cluster linked to a private dinner held at Safra Jurong's Joy Garden restaurant on Feb 15. The Safra Jurong cluster remains Singapore's largest, with 47 cases associated with it so far.

The three remaining cases, including the pre-school teacher, are linked to previous patients.

The pre-school teacher, Case 221, is linked to Case 204, a 32-year-old American man who was in Japan from Feb 29 to March 8 and was confirmed to have the virus last Friday. The 28-year-old Filipina and Singapore work pass holder was last at MY World Preschool in Lengkok Bahru on Friday, said the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) yesterday. ECDA has ordered the pre-school to close from today to March 27, which covers the 14-day incubation period from when the teacher was last at the school.

All pupils, teachers and staff will be given leave of absence during the closure period. The pre-school, which will thoroughly clean and disinfect its premises, will resume programmes on March 28 and is closely monitoring its staff and pupils' well-being, ECDA said.

Another patient, Case 214, is a 29-year-old Singaporean man linked to Case 208, a 26-year-old Singaporean woman who is a medical social worker at Singapore General Hospital. The man is currently warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and had visited the Singapore University of Social Sciences and community services centre Youth Go! in Fajar Road prior to hospitalisation.

Among the imported cases confirmed yesterday is a 48-year-old Singaporean man who was in Indonesia from March 4 to 13.

The man, Case 213, reported symptoms while in Indonesia on March 8. He went last Friday to the emergency department at Sengkang General Hospital, where he is now warded in an isolation room.

Another imported case, Case 222, is a 41-year-old French national and Singapore work pass holder who was in France, Spain and the Philippines before being confirmed with the virus yesterday. He is warded in an isolation room at NCID.

Thirteen patients are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 105 have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.